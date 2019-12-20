Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

About Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies Plc develops and sells cyber-security software products to blue-chip enterprises in defense, telecommunications, and the financial services sectors in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Management, a solution to separate people from passwords; Privileged Task Management, a solution that allows SysAdmins to delegate multi-step tasks without human error; Privileged Session Management, a solution that enables security managers to record, store, and playback activities that take place across their hybrid-cloud infrastructures; and Privileged Behaviour Management, a module that creates a series of base lines to measure user actions.

