Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shares of OR stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

