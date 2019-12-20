Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$126,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,679,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,685,229.56.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares purchased 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,750.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Wares acquired 5,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,695.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Robert Wares bought 44,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$21,805.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$94,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Wares bought 250,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

CVE OM remained flat at $C$0.40 on Friday. 287,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 million and a PE ratio of -12.12. Osisko Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

