OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

