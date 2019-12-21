Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.47

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 43650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 65.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

