Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $486,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,460.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,050. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth about $12,218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

