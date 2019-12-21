Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

OXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. 380,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,668,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 79.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

