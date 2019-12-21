Oxycoin Market Capitalization Tops $54,319.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $54,319.00 and $5.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034409 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.