Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Up 9.5%

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.24, approximately 764,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 102,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OYST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Strategic Growt Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,638,100.00. Also, Director Vida Ventures, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,438,256 over the last ninety days.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

