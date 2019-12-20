Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Dennis Mcloughlin Sells 3,671 Shares

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 161.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

