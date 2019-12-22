Pacira Biosciences’ (PCRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,823. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

