Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $108.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus set a $118.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Motco grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $44,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?