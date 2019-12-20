Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($2.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

PRTK opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $30,542.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,338 shares in the company, valued at $363,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,735 shares of company stock worth $218,806. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

