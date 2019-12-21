Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $206.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $212.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.64 and a 200-day moving average of $178.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,314,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,567,000 after buying an additional 622,437 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after buying an additional 1,260,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,934,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

