Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Partners Group Holding (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $900.00 and last traded at $900.00, 31 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $892.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $828.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $789.14.

Partners Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

