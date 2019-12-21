Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

