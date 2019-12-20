Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading Up 7.5%

Pax Global Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,467% from the average daily volume of 6,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pax Global Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

About Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. It offers Smart POS, ECR, countertop, wireless, mobile, pin pad, and multilane E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories to process a range of electronic payment types, including signature and PIN-based debit cards, credit cards, contactless/radio frequency identification cards, RF-enabled mobile phones, QR code, IC cards, and pre-paid gift and other stored-value cards.

