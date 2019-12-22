Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.54. The company had a trading volume of 324,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.10 and its 200 day moving average is $232.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $111.48 and a twelve month high of $279.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

