Payfair Reaches Market Cap of $7,203.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Payfair token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Payfair has a market cap of $7,203.00 and approximately $387.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01224205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120116 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Payfair

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.