PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.00

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 8356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNXN. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $75,915.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,476,535.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 137.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI