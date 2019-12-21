PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON PCIP opened at GBX 34 ($0.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.13. PCI- PAL has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 36.75 ($0.48).

About PCI- PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

