PDC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,485 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,092% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PDC Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

