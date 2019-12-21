Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 725.11 ($9.54).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of PSON traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 624.20 ($8.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 662.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 768.75.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,097.60 ($2,759.27).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

