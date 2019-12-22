Peel Hunt Increases DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target to GBX 315

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 315 ($4.14) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 271.25 ($3.57).

Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.82) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 290.50 ($3.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.16. The company has a market capitalization of $617.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.20%.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

