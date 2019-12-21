Peel Hunt Raises Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target to GBX 870

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 715 ($9.41) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPOR. Barclays increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Great Portland Estates to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 747.93 ($9.84).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 836.80 ($11.01) on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 895 ($11.77). The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 816.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 736.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

