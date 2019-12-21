Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

LON:PURP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.58). 488,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.41.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

