Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 435 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 383.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The company has a market cap of $502.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Hotel Chocolat Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. Hotel Chocolat Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total value of £85,134 ($111,988.95). Also, insider Matt Pritchard sold 701,125 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £2,594,162.50 ($3,412,473.69). Insiders have sold 726,395 shares of company stock worth $270,154,650 in the last 90 days.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

