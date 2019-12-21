Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

KMR stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.93) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a market capitalization of $244.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

