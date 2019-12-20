Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IQE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IQE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

LON IQE opened at GBX 47.45 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $380.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.77. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

