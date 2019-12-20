Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Joules (LON:JOUL)

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Joules from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Joules in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of JOUL opened at GBX 226.37 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 million and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.39. Joules has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317 ($4.17).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio