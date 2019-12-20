Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDRY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 585.56 ($7.70).

SDRY stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.85) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 472.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 442.05. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a market cap of $424.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,912.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

