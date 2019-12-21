Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Down 2.9%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, 4,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 34,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ghana. It holds a 100% interests in the Obuasi property covering approximately 264 square kilometers; Manfo property covering approximately 100 square kilometers; and Akroma property covering approximately 159 square kilometers located in Ghana.

