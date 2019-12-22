Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Argus began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Peloton in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,440,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,027. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64. Peloton has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,973.00. Also, Director Howard C. Draft acquired 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,985.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $39,533,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $35,993,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,860,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

