Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PENN. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.31.

Shares of PENN opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

