Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.75. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

