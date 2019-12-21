Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Insider Christopher Loughlin Acquires 14 Shares

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) insider Christopher Loughlin acquired 14 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,025 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £143.50 ($188.77).

PNN stock opened at GBX 1,025.50 ($13.49) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 928.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 809.68. Pennon Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 681 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,015 ($13.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.66 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 886.73 ($11.66).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: Quiet Period