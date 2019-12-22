PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47, approximately 105 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.49.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

About PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO)

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans.

