People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,380,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 3,618,892 shares.The stock last traded at $16.93 and had previously closed at $16.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CEO John P. Barnes sold 32,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $555,083.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 577,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

