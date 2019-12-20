PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $74.29 Average PT from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

