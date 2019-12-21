Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,492 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

