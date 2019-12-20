Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading Up 2.2%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 512 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

