Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,386 ($31.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,555.67 ($33.62).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,610 ($34.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,505.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,149.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)