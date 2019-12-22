Petrofac (LON:PFC) PT Lowered to GBX 383

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target cut by Oddo Securities from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petrofac to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petrofac to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 377.30 ($4.96) on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 12-month low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 407.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90.

In related news, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

