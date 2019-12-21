Petrofac (LON:PFC) PT Lowered to GBX 410 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

PFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petrofac to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

PFC opened at GBX 377.30 ($4.96) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 393.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

