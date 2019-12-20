Petrofac (LON:PFC) PT Lowered to GBX 420

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

PFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 381.99 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.67.

In other Petrofac news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

