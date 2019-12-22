PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.93. PFSweb shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 600 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.03.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 8.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PFSweb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

