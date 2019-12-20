PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Up 7.1%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.69, 24,166,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 16,220,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 9,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

