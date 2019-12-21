PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 11,850 Shares

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $177,868.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $172,384.72.

On Monday, October 21st, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $207,078.80.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,580 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $201,839.40.

Shares of PGTI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $895.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

