Pharmaust (ASX:PAA) Shares Up 6.1%

Pharmaust Limited (ASX:PAA) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 160,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.10.

About Pharmaust (ASX:PAA)

PharmAust Limited operates as a drug discovery and development company in Australia, Switzerland, and internationally. It develops drug discovery intellectual property for the treatment of various cancers in humans and animals. The company offers Monepantel and Albendazole, which are in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

