PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

